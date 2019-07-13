You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Sidney Jessel COHEN Obituary
SIDNEY JESSEL COHEN 86 years old, son of the late Nathan Cohen and the late Sarye Jessel Cohen. Passed away on July 11, 2019 at Cummer Lodge, surrounded by his wife, Judy; daughter, Michelle; and son, Jonathan. Other mourners are nieces, Kathi Cohen-Hovey and Natalie Cohen; nephew, Michael Hovey; grandnephew, Kyle Ethan Hovey and Kyle's partner, Sarah Dykstra. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Anshei Minsk section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva at 3181 Bayview Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875 or Cummer Lodge 416-392-9500.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019
