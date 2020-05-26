|
DR. SIDNEY PAUL CITRON Peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Baycrest Hospital.Beloved husband of Rochelle. Loving father and father-in-law of Donna Citron, Susan Citron, Jeffrey Citron and Shawna Kalles-Citron, Sharon Citron Himel and Andrew Himel, and the late Dr. Ken Citron. Devoted grandfather of Russell, Melanie, Alec, Will, Sarah, Jacob, and Genevieve. Special thanks to Dr. Bernie Fogel, Howie Kerbel and to Paul's caregivers Chris, Eric, Ryanne, and JhayR Lovingly remembered by family, friends, and former patients. A family service was held on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to The Dr. Ken Citron Charitable Trust c/o Canada Helps canadahelps.org/en/charities/dr-ken-citron-charitable-trust/ or c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 26 to May 30, 2020