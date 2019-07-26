|
SIMON D'ARCY ALLETSON Died peacefully on July 5, 2019 at age 81. His final week was spent singing and sharing memories with his family. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Alletson; children, Kerrin Alletson (Eric), Lisa Walker (Doug), George Alletson (Heidi). He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Elaine Jack; brother, Jake Alletson; and eight grandchildren, Ayla, Kaidyn, Dacre, Lyra, Anique, Colwyn, Charlotte, Sophie. Simon is predeceased by his daughter, Juliet Alletson (Gerald). Simon was the best of men; a peace-lover who inspired others with his loyalty, hard work, humility, kindness, honesty and fairness. His deep, abiding love for his wife of 54 years, Gerry, shone through in every encounter. As a father and grandfather he was always there for us. His faith in God was foundational to his life. His funeral will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Christ Church, 292 Kettleby Road, King, followed by a celebration of his life at Simon and Gerry's house.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 26 to July 30, 2019