You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Simon HOOPER
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Simon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIMON HOOPER Born in Ottawa on August 6, 1960. Died Ottawa August 17, 2020. It is with great sadness that the family of John Andrew Simon Hooper, known to all as "Simon," announces his passing on Monday, August 17 at the age of 60. Simon will be lovingly remembered by his family; mother Nancy Hooper (Reade); brother Nick Hooper; sister-in-law Lauren Schaffer; niece and nephew Isabella and Levi Schaffer-Hooper; and step-brother Michael Schmidt. Simon was predeceased by his father John Hooper; his step-mother Lise Madsen; and his brother Geoffrey Hooper. Simon will also be lovingly remembered by his many cousins, aunts and uncles and friends. Simon was a sensitive and intelligent man who treasured his independence and didn't like to make a fuss. He was well-travelled and an avid reader of history; if any questions came up about a place, a time or an event, he more than likely knew the answer. He liked the good things in life, but more importantly felt that no-one should be excluded. Simon always shared what he had and made sure the people around him didn't go without. His generosity and empathy inspired others and encouraged us all to reflect on the important things in life. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Simon's name to the Ottawa Food Bank. https://www.ottawafoodbank.ca/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved