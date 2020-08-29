SIMON HOOPER Born in Ottawa on August 6, 1960. Died Ottawa August 17, 2020. It is with great sadness that the family of John Andrew Simon Hooper, known to all as "Simon," announces his passing on Monday, August 17 at the age of 60. Simon will be lovingly remembered by his family; mother Nancy Hooper (Reade); brother Nick Hooper; sister-in-law Lauren Schaffer; niece and nephew Isabella and Levi Schaffer-Hooper; and step-brother Michael Schmidt. Simon was predeceased by his father John Hooper; his step-mother Lise Madsen; and his brother Geoffrey Hooper. Simon will also be lovingly remembered by his many cousins, aunts and uncles and friends. Simon was a sensitive and intelligent man who treasured his independence and didn't like to make a fuss. He was well-travelled and an avid reader of history; if any questions came up about a place, a time or an event, he more than likely knew the answer. He liked the good things in life, but more importantly felt that no-one should be excluded. Simon always shared what he had and made sure the people around him didn't go without. His generosity and empathy inspired others and encouraged us all to reflect on the important things in life. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Simon's name to the Ottawa Food Bank. https://www.ottawafoodbank.ca/