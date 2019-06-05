SIMON ROBERT ALISTAIR DALRYMPLE Passed away suddenly at his home in Niagara-on-the-Lake Thursday May 30,2019. Born in Glasgow Scotland, Simon grew up in Cypress and Salisbury UK and came to Toronto in the early 70's. Simon began his TV/Film Videographer career with the BBC Technical College in Evesham UK. Among his works were programs such as Dr. Who, Top of the Pops, Second City, The Elephant Show, Juno's, Olympics, So You Think You Can Dance, Dragons' Den and many, many others. He made many contributions to, and was among the founding members of Chinmaya Mission Toronto. Beloved husband of Candace for 45 years. Loving brother to Andrew(Betty), caring brother-in-law to Joan Tauber and David Bespalko (Tracy). Dear Uncle to Jayme, Tara, Allie, Cole, and Ayia. He will be missed by his many dear friends, the Toronto TV/Film community and the Chinmaya Mission family. Simon's Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9th at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road (east gate entrance), Toronto. Visitation at 11a.m., service beginning at 12 noon, followed by a reception. For online condolences visit www.etouch.ca. Please consider a donation to PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, www.peta.org or the Chinmaya Mission, www.chinmayaniagara.org in lieu of flowers. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 5 to June 9, 2019