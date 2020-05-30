|
SINCLAIR RUSSELL Designer at Large and Volunteer Extraordinaire, died on May 23, 2020 from natural causes after a brief illness. Born Ronald Sinclair, October 5, 1945. Son of the late Mabel and Sinclair Russell of Carnarvon, Ontario. Survived by Neil (Elsa), Barbara Gaskey (Bill), Colin (Julie dec'd). Adored Uncle Sin to Jennifer Dobell, Bill Gaskey, Tom Gaskey, Amelia Russell, Alice Russell. Sinclair had an extensive career in visual presentation. His global work won him awards and acclaim in both Canada and the US. Words used to describe him include outrageous, mastermind and Design Guru. But they cannot reflect the true size of his personality, or his generosity. His collaborators have included: Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, Mt Sinai Hospital, WestPark Health, The Yonge Street Mission, Baycrest, The Griffin Trust, Marilyn Field's charity, Canadian Opera Company, National Ballet School, Stratford Festival, Best Buddies, PetSOS, The Fashion Group, Seneca College, Ryerson University, and The Brazilian Ball (x 12). Sinclair returned to his roots in the Minden Hills, where he retired but did not rest. There he was a food bank volunteer, the founder of Minden Pride, a dedicated member of his church, and much more. His family would like to thank the caring staff at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Thank you to his friends for all their wonderful tributes, that can be summed up with this; "He's already organizing the drag queens in heaven to entertain and shock the throngs with music, colour, humour, celebration and naughtiness." Cremation has taken place. Interment at Twelve Mile Lake Cemetery, Carnarvon Ontario, at a later date. Sinclair supported many causes. If you would like, please make a donation in his memory to St. Paul's Anglican Church, Minden Ontario, The Minden Food Bank, The Twelve Mile Lake Historical Church (by cheque only) or to a charity that reminds you of him and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020