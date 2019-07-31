You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Steeles Memorial Chapel
350 Steeles Avenue West
Thornhill, ON L4J 1A1
More Obituaries for Solette GELBERG
Solette GELBERG

Solette GELBERG Obituary
SOLETTE N. GELBERG Peacefully on July 29, 2019 at Mackenzie Health. Solette Gelberg beloved wife of Lawrence. Loving mother of Jane and Jessica. Dear sister and sister-in-law to Floree and Paul Muller, Brian and Marcia Heit and the late Marvene Heit. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 31, 2019 will be at Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. W.Thornhill Internment will be at Pardes Chaim Cemetery 11818 Bathurst St, Richmond Hill Shiva private. Memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer Society of York Region at 905-726-3477
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019
