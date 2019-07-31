|
SOLETTE N. GELBERG Peacefully on July 29, 2019 at Mackenzie Health. Solette Gelberg beloved wife of Lawrence. Loving mother of Jane and Jessica. Dear sister and sister-in-law to Floree and Paul Muller, Brian and Marcia Heit and the late Marvene Heit. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 31, 2019 will be at Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. W.Thornhill Internment will be at Pardes Chaim Cemetery 11818 Bathurst St, Richmond Hill Shiva private. Memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer Society of York Region at 905-726-3477
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019