SONIA TRAVES On Friday, January 10, 2020 at Humber River Hospital. Beloved wife of Sid for69 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ira and Graciela Traves, Heather and Alfie Stein, Bob and Marla Traves, and Marla and Bruce Jaeger. Dear sister and sister- in-law of Sollie and the late Sylvia Finklestein, Mollie and the late Willie Finkelstein, and the late Abe and Mary Finson, Bessie and Morris Mandel, Sam and Sylvia Fine, Joe and Mindie Fenton, and Ruthie and Willie Greenspoon. Dear sister-in-law of the late Sam and Marge Traves. Devoted grandmother of Kelly and Nathaniel, Bryan and Michelle, Stacey and David, David and Scott, Jeff and Jenn, Lindsay, Jake, Noah, Griffin, and the late Kyle. Devoted great- grandmother of Joshua, Hannah, Jonah, Dalia, Kingston, and Asher. Special thanks to Samuel and Ofelia for their wonderful care and support. At Beth Emeth Bais Yehuda Synagogue,100 Elder Street, Toronto, for service on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment Beth Emeth Bais Yehuda Synagogue Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 42 Cavotti Crescent, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Kyle Brandon Traves Foundation http:// bit.ly/kyletraves
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020