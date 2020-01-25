You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jerrett Funeral Homes
6191 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M4K4
(416) 223-6050
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jerrett Funeral Homes
6191 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M4K4
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Jerrett Funeral Homes
6191 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M4K4
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophie HEGELE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophie HEGELE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophie HEGELE Obituary
SOPHIE HEGELE Passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020, in her 95th year at Michael Garron Health Centre Toronto. Predeceased by her husband, Rudolf. Loving mother of Robert and his wife Katherine, Richard and his wife Heather. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Christian, Charlotte, Arden (Patrick), Paul (Emily), Rose (Nikhil) and also survived by her great- granddaughter, Maud. Sophie immigrated to Canada in 1949 from Russia and was predeceased by her parents, Ivan and Pauline, as well as her two brothers. She was married to Rudolf in 1955 and enjoyed 50 years together before he passed away. Visiting will be held at the Kane-Jerrett North York Funeral Home (6191 Yonge St. south of Steeles Ave.) on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until time of the memorial service which will be held at 2:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. If desired, in memoriam donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sophie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -