SOPHIE HEGELE Passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020, in her 95th year at Michael Garron Health Centre Toronto. Predeceased by her husband, Rudolf. Loving mother of Robert and his wife Katherine, Richard and his wife Heather. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Christian, Charlotte, Arden (Patrick), Paul (Emily), Rose (Nikhil) and also survived by her great- granddaughter, Maud. Sophie immigrated to Canada in 1949 from Russia and was predeceased by her parents, Ivan and Pauline, as well as her two brothers. She was married to Rudolf in 1955 and enjoyed 50 years together before he passed away. Visiting will be held at the Kane-Jerrett North York Funeral Home (6191 Yonge St. south of Steeles Ave.) on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until time of the memorial service which will be held at 2:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place. If desired, in memoriam donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020