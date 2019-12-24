|
SPIROS DOTSIKAS November 9, 1933 - December 20, 2019 Died in Toronto after a lengthy illness, a month after his eighty-sixth birthday. At his side, his beloved wife of fifty-nine years, Irene (Andrikopoulos). Predeceased by his parents, Panayiotis and Eftihia; and his older brothers, Konstantinos and Andreas (Emilia). Mourned by his brothers, George (Christina) and Nikolaos (the late Katina), both of Greece. Loved by his children Peter Dotsikas (Anne Langford) and Gus Dotsikas (Johanne Hinterseer-Dotsikas). Cherished by his grandchildren, Taylor, Kate, Ryan, Emily, and Ethan. Adored by his in-laws, Alex (Sofia) and Mike Andrikopoulos (Christina). Remembered in love by many nieces and nephews. Spiros was born in Patra, Greece, the youngest of five boys. He was raised by relatives after losing both parents to illness by the age of ten. A member of the Nautical Association of Patra Water Polo Team, he completed his high school education at the Patra School of Commerce before going on to fulfill his mandatory two-year military service. His first job was with the Singer Sewing Machine Company. In 1960, he married the love of his life, Irene. On August 4, 1965, they emigrated to Canada on a thirteen day voyage aboard the Queen Anna Maria. Spiros and his young family arrived at Pier 21 in Halifax. Initially settling in Toronto's Kensington Market, Spiros started a travel agency before joining Irene's two brothers, Mike and Alex, in business. The trio ran the Elektra Greek movie theatre on College Street before moving to Danforth Avenue to open the Apollo movie theatre, eventually known as the legendary Roxy Theatre. In 1971, Spiros and Mike bought and operated what would become one of the best concert venues in the city, the Danforth Music Hall (which they still own today). Rather than longing for his home country, his success on Canadian soil made him extremely grateful for his life here. From their early days on Augusta Avenue, Spiros and Irene enjoyed hours of singing with friends and family. Although unwilling to ever accept any gifts for himself, including tickets to performing arts events, Spiros would reluctantly attend, especially if the ticket was non-refundable. Once in his seat, he would enjoy the experience immensely; confessing he remembered his father playing the great Italian operas for him on the old gramophone. In his later years, he derived great pleasure listening and sharing old Greek songs with his sons. A lifelong fan of the beautiful game, Spiros was the President of Homer FC in the old National Soccer League in the early '70s. He was the Treasurer of the Hellenic Home for the Aged for eighteen years. Spiros was also active for decades in various roles with the Achaean Society. Spiros was industrious, dogged, and extraordinarily generous. Thrifty for his own requirements only, Spiros worked all his adult life for the betterment of his family. Although Spiros could not afford a lengthy education as a young man, he was determined and committed to ensuring his children would have every educational opportunity. He worked tirelessly to fully finance years of private school, and six university degrees earned between his two sons. A constant and quiet presence at his sons' events and teacher interviews, Spiros was a new man as a grandfather, the very picture of familial devotion. There was no babysitter more eager; no better chauffeur, crisscrossing the city to his grandchildren's many events and activities. Driving with Pappou meant ride-long monologues about how great you were; how proud he was of your accomplishments. Spiros was unwell in his last chapter but he knew well enough that he was loved and cared for by an ever present angel: his devoted companion, Irene. Her love and commitment to Spiros remains an inspiration to her family and friends. The Dotsikas family wishes to extend their profound gratitude to all the care-givers at the Hellenic Home for the Aged and the compassionate team from the Infinite Care agency who watched over Spiros in his last days. Visitation will occur Friday, December 27th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Heritage Funeral Home, 50 Overlea Boulevard, Toronto. A funeral will be held Saturday, December 28th, 10 a.m., at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Thorncliffe Park Drive in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider a do-nation to the Hellenic Home for the Aged in Toronto. https://hellenichome.org/gift-commitmentform/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019