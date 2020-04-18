|
STANLEY BLAIR On November 13, 1935, Stanley Edward Blair was born near Togo, SK weighing just under 5 pounds. From his first to his last breath, dad had a fighting spirit (which some might call stubbornness!). After 2 triple bypasses, 14 stents and numerous other procedures over the next 40 years, doctors continually underestimated his survival instinct and desire to live fully. Unfortunately, this time in the early morning of April 16, 2020 - this devoted golfer found himself in a sudden death playoff. It was a short Par 4, to which he hit a perfect drive off an elevated tee, right into the wind and sent it straight to heaven where Kitty was waiting to greet him on a shining star. Whether it was on the golf course or in the boardroom, Dad knew how to close a deal. As one of Toronto's earliest mortgage brokers, he developed blanket mortgages, befriended and connected Toronto's leading real estate developers and bankers. He loved to travel with his family, was a lifelong card player; bridge and gin being his favourites. He was known to enjoy the occasional 3 -finger Johnny Walker scotch with lots of ice. He was an absolutely avid sports fan, season ticket holder to the Leafs and Jays, member of golf courses in Toronto, ON and La Quinta, CA and was a founding member of The National Golf Club of Canada. Stan was pre-deceased by his soulmate Kitty, and will be dearly missed by his 3 children, Barb, Chris and Tuppy; his 4 grandchildren, Alycia, Gregory, Blair and Stephanie; his siblings and several nieces and nephews. Thank you to the devoted staff at the Prince Edward Hospice in Picton, ON where dad spent his last 2 weeks. Dad - you may have lost this playoff - but you still got the grand prize. Send our love to mom. God Bless…love you forever, 3 p's. Funeral details to be announced at a later date. Online condolences at www.ainsworthfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020