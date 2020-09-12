STANLEY BYRON HEIDMAN February 7,1934 - September 9, 2020 We are saddened to share that Stan Heidman passed away peacefully surrounded by family last night on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 after a long period of declining health and a few difficult last weeks. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 46 years Marina, his daughter Lisa, beloved son-in-law Cary Solomon, sister-in-law Anita, nieces Grace and Marilyn, nephews Stan, Tim and Warren, as well as many family friends in Hockley Valley and in Toronto. Born in Buffalo, New York in 1934 where his parents August and Mildred Heidman went to work during the Depression, Stan was raised in Toronto. He grew up in a very busy household on Dundas Street West with his four siblings. From his early days, Stan had an exceptionally clear view of how he wanted to live his life, and that it was important for him that he would always do so on his own terms. He will be remembered for his courage and tenacity to actually do so. Stan shaped his career at a young age and obtained his Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Toronto, class of 1958. He was an early Partner in the firm, Dunlop, Wardell, Matsui and Aitken and later a Founding Partner of Matsui, Baer, Heidman and Vanstone. For a few years Stan joined Michael Dennis at the City of Toronto, as Deputy Commissioner of Housing. Later, Stan successfully built his career in Toronto real estate development, initially with the Meridian Group and then with the AVRO Group as Executive Vice President of Development. This work most notably included leading downtown and waterfront development projects including Kings Landing, the Esplanade and North York City Center among many others. In 2007, Stan received The President's Award of Recognition from Lambda Alpha International, for his contribution to the urban landscape of Toronto, through architecture, public service and project management endeavours. Stan met Marina and Lisa in Toronto in 1972 and married Marina in 1974, always noting that he got a two-for-one deal. Marina and Stan bought a spectacular century home on Woodlawn Avenue West overlooking the city and took joy in renovating it and warmly entertaining there together for decades. The friendships made on Woodlawn remain with us all to this day. Stan, with his father August, who was a carpenter, and with a team of outstanding trades, led by Stan, Tony and Jim, were part of creating and executing Stan's vision and 54-year project of love, "the Farm" as it was known then, and did so "just as he planned it". The 100-acre country property near Hockley Valley, was the scene of many warm family, friend and holiday events, and unquestionably was where Stan was happiest, overlooking the Niagara Escarpment, planning ever so carefully his next project, while listening to jazz by the fire. We are comforted that we were able to be with Stan in his last moments in such a meaningful way and that he rests peacefully now. We are grateful for the many years of care by Dr. Warren McIsaac, Mount Sinai Family Practice, the team at Princess Margaret, and the Palliative Care team led by Dr. Warren Lewin at Toronto Western Hospital. We are forever thankful for the love and support of so many of our family and friends. Donations can be made in Stan Heidman's honour to the Toronto Western Hospital Foundation, and directed to Dr. Warren Lewin, Palliative Care. tgwhf.ca/ways-to-give
. We intend to honour Stan's wishes to celebrate his life with small gatherings of family and friends.