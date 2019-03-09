Services Celebration of Life 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club Resources More Obituaries for Stanley MELLOY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stanley Frank MELLOY

STANLEY FRANK MELLOY July 12, 1921- February 7, 2019 It is with profound sadness we announce the death of Stanley Frank Melloy, the afternoon of February 7th, peacefully at home with family by his side. Stan was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose family were his pride and joy. He was dearly loved and admired by his children, David (Brenda Smith), Joanne (Ralph Webster), five grandchildren, Kelly (JP Berger), Will Melloy, Scott, Marc and Kate Webster and three great-granddaughters. Stan was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Ellen. The youngest boy of ten children, Stan was born in Grand John, Newfoundland, and moved with his family to Grand Bank, at the age of eight. Grand Bank provided the first opportunity to attend school and he graduated six years later. Stan knew early on that the life of a fisherman was not his goal and he joined the Royal Air Force in 1940 serving as a Navigator in Mosquito aircraft. Stan was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for valour and courage while flying in active duty against the enemy. When he returned to Grand Bank in 1945 on leave, he met the love of his life, the lady who would become his future wife, and subsequently retired from active duty with the RAF, to follow his heart. Fulfilling his dream of pursing an education, Stan moved to Toronto, with Ellen close behind and graduated from the University of Toronto in 1948. He joined IAC (Industrial Acceptance Corporation) in 1949 where he had a dynamic and successful career. He raised his family in the Town of Mount Royal, until he relocated IAC to Toronto in 1972, a city he loved. Stan became President in 1976 and was instrumental in instigating significant changes to the Canadian Bank Act leading to the conversion of IAC to the Continental Bank of Canada in 1976 when he was appointed CEO and Chairman. Stan was a member of the Business Council on National Issues and served as Chairman of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce from 1984-1986. An astute businessman, natural leader and keen strategist, Stan was also an accomplished bridge player and avid golfer, playing at Royal Montreal, Lambton Golf and Country Club, Toronto Golf Club and Shaughnessy Golf Club in Vancouver, as well as TPC Prestancia in Sarasota and Desert Island Golf Club in Rancho Mirage. An ardent competitor, Stan was known to sink many match winning putts and brilliantly shot his age at 75! He was a voracious reader and possessed a strong set of values. Stan was intelligent, sincere, loyal, funny, wise and always savoured a good political or social debate and a martini with a twist of orange. He cherished his family and friends and was blessed with a wonderful life built on a foundation of love, respect, honesty, kindness, responsibility and hard work. Always a gentleman, charming and gallant, Stan will be missed deeply by his family and all those whose lives he touched. A special thanks to Ana Alayan, our angel, wonderful soul and companion for her caring, loving and compassionate ways. A celebration of life will be held at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, Saturday, May 25th 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019