Stanley FREEDMAN
1937 - 2020
STANLEY FREEDMAN Shmuel HaLevi: November 3,1937- September 15, 2020 Born in Toronto, son of Benny and Fanny Freedman z"l, brother and brother-in-law of Allan and Susan z"l. Beloved husband of Susan for 62 years, devoted father of Jeffrey and Eileen, Lawrie and Elaine, Michelle and Isaac. Cherished Zaidy of Aliya, Jaron, Gavy, Noah, Ari, Jacob Bodhi and Devi. A pharmacist for over 60 years but also dispensed kindness, understanding and support to all who came his way. He projected his sensitivity and solid sensibility through his warm smile and helping hands. Stan will be in our hearts for eternity and will be missed forever. Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sam Saibil of PMH, Drs. Russell Goldman and Susan Thouin of Temmy Latner, Nurse Michelle Williams, PSW's Myrna and Henreita. A family service was held. Memorial donations appreciated to Montessori Jewish Day School 416 784-5071, Princess Margaret Foundation Melanoma Immunotherapy Research Fund, 416-992-0080, Temmy Latner Centre 416-586- 4800.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 18 to Sep. 22, 2020.
