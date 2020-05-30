|
STANLEY GEORGE ANDREW MAGWOOD It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Stanley, at the age of 86 years, due to Covid-19 disease in a long-term care facility in Ottawa. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen for 60 years and a kind and loving father to his children, James (Kristina), Jennifer (Kevin), and Michael. He greatly loved and enjoyed his grandchildren, Anna, Zola, Patrick and Andrew and great-grandchildren Lilyan and Samantha. He will be greatly missed by his family and his many relatives and friends. Stanley was born in Scott, Saskatchewan February 12, 1934. He was the youngest of 8 children of Hilliard and Ethel Magwood. He had five sisters and two brothers, all of whom had passed away before Stanley died. His family moved to Ottawa in the 1950's where Stanley attended the University of Ottawa (where he met Kathleen Kapros) and received a Ph.D. in physiology in 1963. He did post-doctoral research with the NRC in Ottawa from 1963-65. Stanley was offered a professorship at Lakehead University in 1965 where he greatly enjoyed his teaching years until 1982. He served as Chairman of the Biology Department for three years starting in 1975. Stanley spent the 1974/75 academic year on sabbatical in Sydney Australia researching frog thyroid function at the CSIRO while he and his family adjusted to life down under. During our years in Thunder Bay, Stan, as he was known, was very active in the community, particularly with the local scouting organisation. He served in a variety of leadership roles in the district and in his local troop. He was active in camping and canoeing activities, including the yearly Voyageur's Rendezvous which he helped organise. Stan's other great passions were carpentry and gardening. He never failed to leave any home in better condition than he found it. Stan retired from Lakehead University in 1983 after a three-year leave during which he worked on contract with the World Health Organization to prepare pesticide data sheets. He was hired by the Department of Health and Welfare and worked as a toxicologist on pesticides and later on drugs, particularly those for treating AIDS, until his retirement in 1998. He attended numerous conferences including one in Moscow which he found particularly memorable. During the years before and after his retirement, he volunteered with the British Isles and the Ontario genealogical societies and received a variety of awards for his contributions to their work. He also helped kindle a passion for family genealogy in Anna and Patrick. Stanley enjoyed a long and full life. We have been comforted in his loss by the many reflections of those who knew him. So many of you have noted that, most of all, he is remembered as a kind and gentle man. A service of remembrance will be held at Cole Funeral Services when we can once again gather together.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020