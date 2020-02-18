|
|
STANLEY GRIESMAN Peacefully, on February 17, 2020 at age 85. Beloved husband of 61 years to Frances. Loving father of Jory and Helene Griesman, Tracey Abrahami and Phil, and Penny and Michael Charendoff. Dear brother of Lynn and the late Ricky Burton. Proud Zaidy Stan of Joshua, Dana (Scott), Amanda, Nikki (Andrew), Reuven (Kaya), Devin (Russell), Alissa, Arieh, Mati, Morgan, and Zane. Thanks to the staff at 147 Elder Street for their exceptional care. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Interment in the Lipsker Young Men's Society section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva at 11 Shallmar Gardens, Richmond Hill. Memorial donations may be made to Soldiers of Israel Canada 416-783-3053.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2020