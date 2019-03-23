STANLEY HERBERT COOPER 90, of Etobicoke passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Dorothy Ley Hospice in Etobicoke. He will be deeply missed by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, his sweetheart Corinne Lena Cooper. Son of the late Adam and Maude Cooper of Belfast, Northern Ireland, survived by sister Betty Gadd of NI and predeceased by sister Dorothy Brady and best friend, business partner and identical twin, Derek Cooper, both of Toronto. Stanley (Uncle Papa) was blessed with a large family who adored him including nieces Gillian Hall (Stephen Jackson), Heather McClellan (Gordon), Diane Goodman (Craig) and nephew Alan Cooper (Cheryl). A graduate of Queen's University Belfast in Civil Engineering, Stanley had a distinguished career in Toronto where he and Derek formed Cooper Consultants Ltd. Stanley loved racing his sailboat Seventh Heaven, a 24' Shark, and won many trophies. He was Past Commodore of The Boulevard Club, Toronto and was a member of Etobicoke Yacht Club. He was a gem of a man with sparkling blue Irish eyes. His essence is captured in his distinctive phrase; "Lovely, Lovely, Lovely..." As a life long Christian Scientist, Stanley knew life to be eternal and purely spiritual. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice would be appreciated. Details about a Celebration of Life at the EYC will soon be available at www.cremationcare.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019