Stanley James KNIGHT
STANLEY JAMES KNIGHT, Q.C. On September 27, 2020, Jim Knight, loving husband and father of five, passed away at age 91 in Niagara Falls, ON. After months of declining health, Jim died at home with his family around him. Jim was born on July 21, 1929, in Kirkland Lake, ON to Stanley Gordon (Jack) and Mary Joseph (O'Gorman) and was raised in Toronto, ON. He married Elizabeth Joan Lindner on September 12, 1953 and for 67 years, the two were seldom apart. Together, they raised five children, Sandra, Diane, Gail, Ted and Tom. Jim attended Malvern Collegiate High School and the University of Toronto Victoria College. He graduated with his law degree from Osgoode Hall in 1955 and shortly thereafter moved to Niagara Falls, ON, practising law for 58 years, being appointed Queen's Counsel in 1972, and retiring in 2013 at the age of 83. Growing up the youngest of three children during the Great Depression and WWII, Jim embraced the values of hard work, honesty, and self sacrifice to provide a secure home for his family and exceptional legal representation to his clients. He was interested and engaged in the world and had a passion for travel, which he shared with Joan, and for photographing the places they visited together. He loved the garden, cottage country, fall colours, the mountains, and the thrill of downhill skiing, which he enjoyed to the age of 83. There were many stories of his childhood, growing up in the Beaches of Toronto, filling his free time with backyard games and sports, eventually playing college football for Victoria College and hockey for his fraternity house. He always spoke fondly of his university days and the lifelong bonds he made with many of his Psi U fraternity brothers. His philosophy was to work hard but live modestly and take time to enjoy life, spend time with family, help others in need, and see and experience the world. He will be greatly missed. Jim was predeceased by his father, Jack; mother, Mary; sister, Mary (Givens); and brother, John. He is survived by his wife, Joan; his five children (and spouses), Sandra, Diane (Mohammad Fauzi bin Mat Piah), Gail, Ted and Tom (Beverly Dawe); his grandson, Devon; and nieces and nephews. A small family gathering will be held at a later date. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
