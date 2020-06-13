|
STANLEY JOSEPH EINARSON May 11, 1930 - June 7, 2020 On June 7, 2020, in the afternoon of a beautiful sunny day, our Dad passed away peacefully. Dad was a strong and loving father and we are heartbroken at his loss. Being able to stay at home until the end was very important to him, and he was surrounded by love from all of us as he said goodbye. We have our sister Kathy to thank for making this possible. She opened her home to Dad ten years ago and has lovingly and steadfastly cared for him especially in the past couple of years as his needs changed. Dad was a treasure to us. He loved his whole family deeply and will be sorely missed. He really appreciated the calls and cards from family and friends both for his 90th birthday in May and in the past several weeks. Born the youngest of six in Winnipeg in 1930, Dad graduated University of Manitoba in 1951 and went off to Montreal to work. By 1955 he had met and married Jane, and their children started coming - they had six by 1962! Dad was an Electrical Engineer by training and over his 40-year career with Dupont Canada, he took on various roles including business development. His early work years found him in Kingston, Ontario, and in 1965 he moved the family to Beaconsfield (near Montreal). Dad always remembered the '60s and '70s in Montreal with great fondness. His children were growing up, and he coached hockey, volunteered at swim meets and synchronized swimming events, and helped all of us get through school. During the 1980's his job took him to Tokyo, Japan for 5 years, a period he and Mom enjoyed immensely. They returned to Oakville, and Dad retired in 1993 with more time for golf, travel, and time with the family. Dad is survived by five of his children, Wendy (Roman), Kathleen, Patti (David), Dean (Gillian), and Tracy. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Jane and his youngest daughter Lynn. He made a big impact in the lives of his eight grandchildren Derek (Brooke), Kevin (Maggi), Lindsey (Rob), Adrian, Erica, Robin, Melissa, and Christine. To his great delight he was great-grandfather to Hazel, Nolan, Zoe and Mila. They brought a twinkle to his eyes every time! We sincerely thank Dr. Sapir and the Dialysis team at OTMH for years of wonderful service and support of Dad and the family. We also thank Dr. Benjamin and the palliative care team for their kind approach in his last weeks. Dad is being cremated, and he and Mom will be laid to rest in a quiet shady place. A celebration of life will be planned for a time that allows people to travel and a group to gather. If you wish to do so, please donate to the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital or to The Kidney Foundation, or to the .
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020