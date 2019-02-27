You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
(416) 221-3404
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
York Cemetery and Visitation Centre
160 Beecroft Road
North York, ON M2N 5Z5
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley KWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley KWAN


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stanley KWAN Obituary
STANLEY KWAN Passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2019. Prede ceased by his parents Dick and Joy Kwan and by his brother Ed die (Joyce). He will be fondly missed by his sister June (Marvin) and niece Rita (Duane), nephews Alex (Shirley), Howard (Minely), Tony, Donald, Ronald (Diana) and Douglas (Alison). Beloved great- uncle to Joel (Elizabeth), Daniel (Darlene), Katie, Kevin, Julian, Va lerie, Jeffrey and Victoria. Stanley was born in Toronto on August 24, 1951. He graduated from Law rence Park Collegiate and Ryerson Polytechnical. His career spanned forty-three years as a computer systems analyst at Ryerson Uni versity. Stanley was the joint sec retary of the Toronto Chapter of the Kwan's Association and an ac tive member of the Lung Kong Association. A memorial service and burial ceremony will take place at the York Funeral Centre and York Cemetery respectively at 160 Beecroft Road on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. General visitation on site from 1 to 2 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now