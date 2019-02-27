|
STANLEY KWAN Passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2019. Prede ceased by his parents Dick and Joy Kwan and by his brother Ed die (Joyce). He will be fondly missed by his sister June (Marvin) and niece Rita (Duane), nephews Alex (Shirley), Howard (Minely), Tony, Donald, Ronald (Diana) and Douglas (Alison). Beloved great- uncle to Joel (Elizabeth), Daniel (Darlene), Katie, Kevin, Julian, Va lerie, Jeffrey and Victoria. Stanley was born in Toronto on August 24, 1951. He graduated from Law rence Park Collegiate and Ryerson Polytechnical. His career spanned forty-three years as a computer systems analyst at Ryerson Uni versity. Stanley was the joint sec retary of the Toronto Chapter of the Kwan's Association and an ac tive member of the Lung Kong Association. A memorial service and burial ceremony will take place at the York Funeral Centre and York Cemetery respectively at 160 Beecroft Road on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. General visitation on site from 1 to 2 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019