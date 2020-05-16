|
|
STANLEY RAY STEPHENSON On May 9, 2020, in his 84th year, Ray died in his sleep at North York General Hospital. With great sadness, Jo Ann, Ray's wife of more than 50 years, his son, Patrick, his daughter-in-law, Michelle, and his grandchildren, Kyla and Rourke, mourn their loss. Ray was predeceased by his son Richard. The youngest of six children, and raised in Russell, Ontario, Ray was predeceased by his parents, Laura and Stanley, and his four older sisters, Norma, Edna, Helen, and Faye. He is survived by his brother, George (Mike) and his in-laws, Richard (Sharon), Judy (Barry), Mike and Frank. Ray loved his large family and was a very special uncle to Sam and James, George and Holly, Ann, Barb and Janet, Emily, Kate and Jenny, Mike, Marsha and Steve, Tom, Catherine and Patricia, and all of their families, including many grand nephews and nieces. Ray graduated from the University of Toronto in Commerce and was a proud Chartered Accountant. He was a numbers man, and an avid reader. Ray's most treasured place was the family cottage on Lake of Bays. He loved summers at the lake, puttering, reading and in his later years watching his two young grandchildren connect with nature. For over 47 years there were many memorable gatherings with extended family and good friends. Ray had a kind, patient, and generous nature. He met his health challenges with courage, and optimism. He will be greatly missed. A burial service will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery on Tuesday, with a small group of family attending. At the time of the service, members of the family living throughout Canada and the United States will observe a moment of silence and reflection to honour and remember Ray. If so desired, in memory of Ray, please consider a donation to your local food bank.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020