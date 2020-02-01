|
STANLEY VERNER BUCHANAN October 15, 1929 - January 29, 2020 "For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future" Jeremiah 29:11 Stanley Verner Buchanan triumphantly passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a short illness. He is survived by his beloved wife Phyllis of 65 years, sons Craig (Donna), Kevin (Shirley), Bruce (Diane), Brian (Jenn), Ian (Leslie) and daughter Barbara (Steve). He leaves behind 17 much loved grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who will miss him greatly. Predeceased by sister Margaret, Stanley came to Canada from Lisburn, Northern Ireland in May of 1952. Stanley was a lover of God's word and devoted his life to following Christ. Stanley enjoyed a successful 33 year career with SEARS CANADA. From store manager to senior executive, Stan and Phyllis lived in 9 different cities across Canada making lifelong friendships along the way. The family wishes to thank the staff at Credit Valley Hospital ICU and Palliative care units for their care and attention to Stanley in his final days. A memorial service will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, Ontario. For full service details and online condolences, please visit www.glenoaks.ca. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Credit Valley Hospital in memory of Stanley V. Buchanan.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020