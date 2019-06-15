STELLA GLADYS ETHERINGTON (nee Muirhead) Passed away peacefully aged 93 on June 9, 2019, surrounded by her family at Belmont House, Toronto. She will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed as a truly devoted mother by her son, Nigel (Elizabeth) and daughter, Suzanne; as beloved grandmother to Diana and Peter Etherington and Christopher Birley whom she adored. Born October 18, 1925 in London, England to parents, James Muirhead and Catherine (nee Loeper of St. Petersburg), Stella attended a private girls boarding school where she became their fastest runner, then at 19 she joined the British land army in Germany. Back in the UK, after graduating from Pitman's College, Stella became a medical secretary at Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, before she immigrated to Canada and worked for TGH neurosurgeon Dr. Harry Botterell. Stella married Englishman Donald Etherington and raised their children in Toronto with reverence for British culture and hearty embrace of Canada. Stella worked hard and sacrificed much to give the best she could to her children. She was kind and generous with many lifelong friends admiring her fortitude, courage and loyalty as a "true friend." She was a gracious hostess, avid tennis player at Moore Park, and animal lover - especially of her cats Pushkin and Tinkerbell. After two decades working at TVOntario, Stella regularly volunteered to help others and enjoyed lectures at University of Toronto. Her last years at Belmont House were enriched by her new friends, devoted personal care-givers and staff to whom we give our heartfelt thanks. A "Celebration of Stella's Life" will be held at Belmont House, 55 Belmont St. on Friday, June 21 at 11:00 a.m. with lunch reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the Canadian Memorial Hangar Fund (reg. Canadian charity 89315 1654 RR01) for the Yorkshire Air Museum "Home of the Halifax" to honour our fighters or a charity of your choice. morleybedford.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019