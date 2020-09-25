STELLA HANNAFORDWith heavy hearts, Julie and Kathie Hannaford announce the passing of Stella Hannaford on September 22, 2020, less than three months away from her 103rd birthday. Born of immigrants from Kiev, Stella grew up in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. She then moved to Ottawa and began a career with the Wartime Prices and Trade Board. Stella married the late Lt. Col. P. Hannaford, and with him, she built the family business into one of the largest in Canada. Later, Stella opened La Contessa Boutique. For more than twenty years, she served the women of Ottawa with glamour and style. When she decided - at age 80 - to retire, Ottawa celebrated her and her store as "the end of an era". Stella was a dynamo. She became an expert on mid-century modern design, a culinary force, a gardening legend, and a believer in art and artists (often collecting their works in lieu of rent for their studios). In her later years, Stella moved to Toronto to be with her daughters. In Toronto, Stella established a home and a garden where she spent many happy days. Her final days were spent in this home. The family thanks Dr. Katja Heineck for her care and compassion. In accordance with Stella's wishes, she will be cremated. Her ashes will be interred in Ottawa, beside her late husband. A notice about a memorial befitting Stella will follow. There will be no in person service or visitation because of the pandemic. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Stella's honour, to her favourite charity "Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind" (www.guidedogs.ca
) or to any charity favoured by you. Stella was not only the light of our life - she was the brilliant comet that ignited and inspired us - the wind beneath our wings.