You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre,
625 Birchmount Rd
Scarborough , ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella MCLAUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Irene MCLAUGHLIN


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Irene MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
STELLA IRENE MCLAUGHLIN (née Hobson) January 28, 1922 - August 28, 2019 Died peacefully in Scarborough in her 98th year. Beloved wife and sage for 57 years to the late Robert McLaughlin. Loving mother of Stephen, David (Beverley) and Robin. Devoted grandmother ("nanny") to Alexis (Hugues), Paige (Sterling), Erin (Ken) and Lindsay. Was adored by her great-grandchildren Catherine, Samuel, Emma, Justin, Marieve and Elizabeth. Life-long dog lover. A celebration of Stella's storied life will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E.) on Saturday, October 19 from 11:00 to 2 p.m. For those who wish to do so, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto, https://on.alz.to/site/Donation or to any charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now