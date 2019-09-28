|
STELLA IRENE MCLAUGHLIN (née Hobson) January 28, 1922 - August 28, 2019 Died peacefully in Scarborough in her 98th year. Beloved wife and sage for 57 years to the late Robert McLaughlin. Loving mother of Stephen, David (Beverley) and Robin. Devoted grandmother ("nanny") to Alexis (Hugues), Paige (Sterling), Erin (Ken) and Lindsay. Was adored by her great-grandchildren Catherine, Samuel, Emma, Justin, Marieve and Elizabeth. Life-long dog lover. A celebration of Stella's storied life will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E.) on Saturday, October 19 from 11:00 to 2 p.m. For those who wish to do so, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto, https://on.alz.to/site/Donation or to any charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019