STELLA LIDDLE (née Leichok) October 25, 1932 - September 10, 2020 It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Stella Liddle (née Leichok), better known to everyone as 'Chocha'. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at North York General Hospital at the age of 87 from the terrible and devastating Covid-19 virus. Stella leaves behind her forever loving sister, Sonia Duranovich, brother-in-law, Donny Duranovich, niece, Melony Duranovich (Adam Bryk), nephew, Sean Duranovich (Vallery Hyduk) and her three beautiful grand nieces, Xzana, Violet and Danielle who were all the apple of her eye, along with her cousins and many nieces and nephews, and dear friends. In grade school Stella was an enthusiastic athlete and won many ribbons and trophies in competitive running. She went on to play pitcher in a ladies professional softball league at Sunnyside Park in her teens and early twenties. Stella also enjoyed golfing and horseback riding. She even tackled downhill skiing! Stella took to racing sports cars in her twenties and beyond, and was a member of the British Empire Motor Club. In fact, Stella was present at Mosport Car Racing Track when it launched! Over many years she raced in Canada and the United States, driving all different types of sports cars, mostly the British MG's, her favourite! She even competed in Winter Rallies.Stella had a racing green Mustang convertible as a city car and a limited edition 'Retail Red' Corvette convertible/hardtop which she loved driving up to her Cape Cod style cottage at Cawaja Beach on beautiful Georgian Bay. At her cottage, Stella hosted many wonderful parties, BBQ's, and Thanksgiving dinners over the years. Stella was always a gracious hostess and all her guests fully appreciated the delicious food, fine wine, and decadent desserts she generously served. Stella graduated from Shaws Business School at the age 16, and went on to work as a secretary for a fine jewellery manufacturing company called Robert Amell & Company for 25 years. The second half of her career was spent as an office manager for Hamilton Watch /Rensie Clock Company where Stella had extensive expertise in bespoke clocks imported from England. Stella enjoyed travelling and her journeys took her to México, Hawaii, the Carribean, England, France, China, Thailand, and Hong Kong, as well as throughout the United States and Canada. When asked what she liked best about her travels she would answer 'the people' as she tremendously enjoyed making new acquaintances. Stella was a loving and caring daughter to her parents Walter and Francis Liechok who lived next door to her. She was always there for them and cared for their needs in their senior years. Stella has kept up friendships she made since she was a very young child throughout her lifetime. No doubt Stella's friends are grieving at this time as well. Stella was a beautiful woman inside and out. The warmth of her personality and sparkling piercing blue eyes lit up any room. Stella always made a special effort to recognize the children of her family and friends and never forgot their special occasions. Stella is truly unforgettable. We would like to thank the first responders and her doctors and nurses at North York General Hospital for the care Stella received during this challenging time. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Stella's funeral service will be limited to her immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, Stella would have appreciated a donation to The Hospital for Sick Children. We look forward to celebrating Stella's very interesting and exciting life all together with her extended family and friends as soon as we possibly can to remember the fun, laughter, dancing and all the hell of a good times we had with Stella.



