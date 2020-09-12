STÉPHANE TEASDALE June 13, 1963 - September 5, 2020 It is with overwhelming sadness that the family of Stéphane Teasdale announces his passing on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the too young age of 57, after a 2-year battle with cancer. Stéphane will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Nicole and his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Teasdale, by his parents Pierre (Christiane Jodoin) and Mireille Baulu (Gordon MacWillie), by his brother Nicholas (Johana (Vilchez), and his in-laws Fernand Gervais (Rita Pomerleau), France Gervais (Paul Cherrier), and by his numerous nieces and nephew. Born June 13, 1963 in Montreal and raised there, Stéphane attend law school at the University of Ottawa, and was called to the Quebec Bar in 1988 and then the Ontario Bar in 2017. Stéphane loved his work as a lawyer and partner at Cassels, and over his 30-year career became a specialist in franchise law in Quebec, the rest of Canada, and internationally. He will be missed greatly by his extensive network of friends and family. A ceremony to which family members and relatives will be invited will take place on an as yet undetermined date. The family would like to thank those who cared for Stéphane with such kindness, especially Dr. Eric Chen, Dr. Erin Mak, Dr. Mary Elliot and the team at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at www.thepmcf.ca/Donate-Now
or 416-946-6560 or 1-866-224-6560 (option 1), directed to the Stomach Cancer Research Fund.