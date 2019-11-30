|
STEPHANIE WOROSHYL August 24, 1928 - November 25, 2019 The family sadly announces the passing of a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, who passed away peacefully at the McCall Centre in Etobicoke, Ontario. Loving wife of the late William Woroshyl Sr., dearly loved mother of Bill Woroshyl (Dr. Margaret Macpherson), and cherished grandmother, 'Baba', of Matthew Woroshyl and Melissa Woroshyl. Sister of the late Edward Mymryk. An accomplished, independent, and intelligent woman, Stephanie ventured to Canada from Ukraine in her early childhood. With her, she brought an incredible work ethic, passion for food and food service, and a love for gardening. Stephanie's entrepreneurial spirit and passion for learning led her to the Humber College School of Culinary Arts programme, where she was the executive assistant for her mentor, Chef Igor Sokur. She was inducted into La Confrérie de la Chaine des Rotisseurs and went on to continue training in classical French cuisine at La Varenne and Le Cordon Bleu schools in Paris. Upon her return, she opened a gourmet cooking school and a boutique catering company – Stephanie's. Later in life, she took an interest in real estate and was an agent in Mississauga, as well as managing several family companies. Her grandchildren will deeply miss creating many Ukrainian specialties together, mostly notably, pierogies. The family is very grateful to the wonderful team at the McCall Centre who took special care of Stephanie in the last 6 months of her life, especially Dorett Jones and her staff. As she wished, a celebration of life will be held in the New Year.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019