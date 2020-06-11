|
|
STEPHEN DAMP August 12, 1960 - May 29, 2020 It is with tremendous heartbreak and profound sadness that we announce that our most dearly loved Stephen passed away suddenly at his family cottage in Tiny Township, ON. Stephen was a beloved son of the late Harry and Rose Marie Damp. He will forever be lovingly remembered and missed by his cherished wife, Mary Frances; his daughters, Alycia, Cassidy (Sylvain), Maddie, and Alanna; and his grandson, Joel, all of whom he admired and adored with the entirety of his heart. He will also be remembered and dearly missed by his siblings, Carol (Craig), Paul (Lynn), Diane, and Janet (Rocco); his in-laws, Bob and Vida Nairn, Rob (Andy), Cathy, and Sandy (Emma); and many nieces, nephews, and friends. It is with extreme comfort that we know Stephen will forever remain alive in the hearts of all of those who were lucky enough to know him. It is immensely difficult to articulate the feelings of joy and happiness that Stephen exuded when in the presence of his family but to say that no one loved his family more than Stephen is an earnest attempt. He and Mary Frances spent 33 wonderful years together raising their daughters and anticipated the joy of spending their golden years with thier growing family. Stephen's daughters were his pride and joy. He would move mountains for them, and he would move mountains to spend time with them - and he did. He was an incredible husband and father. We were so blessed to be constantly reminded of his love for us as he repeatedly told us and showed us every chance he could. Stephen built a highly respected career in the Canadian construction industry. He enrolled in Engineering Physics at Queen's University in 1979. He found great joy in the rugby, swimming, and Clark Hall communities. After Queen's, Stephen spent 25 years with The Miller Group. His hard work ethic and honest character were the foundation of his success as a leader. Following this, Stephen moved to EllisDon to build and lead a strong civil division - and that he did. He is remembered at EllisDon for building; not building structures. Instead he built people, opportunities, and relationships. He cared so deeply about people. He believed in them, irrespective of their seniority or title. This is one of many testaments to Stephen's humility, a value he embodied so genuinely. Stephen's legacy was not defined by his accomplishments. It was defined by his character. He was a man of principle, honor, and faith. He left an indelible impact on everyone that knew him, and we are all better for it. Stephen's genuine excitement for life was especially vibrant during his time with family. One of his favourite sayings was, "if you don't grow up by the time you're 50, you never have to!" His cottage was a place he both filled with and found so much joy in being surrounded by his family and friends. In the words of Stephen, "it's a grand world if we don't weaken." But sometimes we do. This separation is temporary, and he is forging a path in heaven for all of us. May the values he embodied each and every day be a reminder of how to lead our lives. If desired, donations in memory of Stephen may be made to Dr. Singal's Oncology Fund at Michael Garron Hospital or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 11 to June 15, 2020