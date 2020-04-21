|
|
STEPHEN DARNEY MANN . May 8, 1949 - April 19, 2020 Stephen passed away peacefully after a brief illness. He is survived by his son, Eric Mann (Brendan) and will be missed by Martha Simmons, and cousins Sherry (Don), Mary, and Susan (Tom). Stephen was a kind man and a loving father. He was a gifted Engineer with a great sense of humour and a curious spirit, expressed through adventurous travel, sailing, guitar, hiking, camping, and building computers, amongst others. While mental illness robbed him of his full potential, he touched many lives through his work, creativity and relationships. Many thanks to the caring staff at Sherbourne Place. A private family funeral will be held. Donations to CAMH are appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020