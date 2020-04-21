You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen MANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Darney MANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Darney MANN Obituary
STEPHEN DARNEY MANN . May 8, 1949 - April 19, 2020 Stephen passed away peacefully after a brief illness. He is survived by his son, Eric Mann (Brendan) and will be missed by Martha Simmons, and cousins Sherry (Don), Mary, and Susan (Tom). Stephen was a kind man and a loving father. He was a gifted Engineer with a great sense of humour and a curious spirit, expressed through adventurous travel, sailing, guitar, hiking, camping, and building computers, amongst others. While mental illness robbed him of his full potential, he touched many lives through his work, creativity and relationships. Many thanks to the caring staff at Sherbourne Place. A private family funeral will be held. Donations to CAMH are appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -