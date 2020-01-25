|
|
STEPHEN GEORGE WILSON 1942-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Steve Wilson on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Ottawa Heart Institute. Steve was born in Bexley, Kent, England, son of the late Irving Wilson and Katherine Reece, and brother of Anthony, Helen and Nigel. He attended Gravesend Grammar School in Kent and sang as a choirboy at St. Mary's Church, Bexley, which sparked his lifelong passion for singing and music. Steve attended Durham University, where he graduated with a PhD in Theology and also met his wife, Jenny (Cripps). They moved to Canada in 1971 and Steve taught as a Professor in the Department of Religion at Carleton University for the remainder of his career. He also held the distinguished posts of Associate Dean of Research and Director of the College of the Humanities. Steve was a lifelong scholar with an irreverent sense of humour; he was intellectually curious and generous of spirit - warm, funny, engaging, argumentative and always interesting. He found joy in everything he did and had many interests: teaching, reading, singing, cooking, watching soccer, playing golf, walking, and spending time with his friends and family. He was a loyal friend and true family man who will be loved forever by Jenny, his wife of over 50 years; his children, Claire and Nelson, Matthew and Nancy, Emily and Wise; and his cherished grandchildren, Ellie and Jake, Liam, Rhys and Callia, Kaia and Akiba. He will also be warmly remembered by many other family members and friends across Canada and the UK. A service will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew's Anglican Church, 217 First Avenue in Ottawa, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the May Court Hospice or the Ottawa Mission, of which Steve was a longtime supporter; or the Ottawa Heart Institute, where he was so lovingly cared for in his final days. Online condolences may be directed to: www.hpmcgarry.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, 2020