Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Church
125 Mackay Street
Ottawa, ON
STEPHEN JOHN BRERETON Passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 21, 2019, aged 67. Survived by his wife, Carolyn, and his sons, William and James. Stephen will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and his community. Funeral service will be held at St. Bartholomew's Church, 125 Mackay Street, Ottawa on October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception. Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto to take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stephen's memory to The Ottawa Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence may be made at www.hpmcgarry.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019
