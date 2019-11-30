You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Funeral Home
10 CACHET WOODS COURT
Markham, ON L6C 3G1
(905) 887-8600
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Highland Funeral Home
10 CACHET WOODS COURT
Markham, ON L6C 3G1
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen KOWALCHUK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen KOWALCHUK


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen KOWALCHUK Obituary
STEPHEN KOWALCHUK (B.A., B.Sc.) July 7, 1917 - November 26, 2019 Steve left this world happily and gracefully, after a long productive life as a father, husband, grandfather, and educator. He joins his predeceased loved ones: wife Doris (Tait) to whom he was joyfully married for 67 years, son Barry, his mother and father, brothers and sisters. Steve leaves behind his son Don (Jill), grandson Keith (Penny), and nephews Maurice (Brenda), Harry (Anne) and Wayne (Denise). Born and raised in Glace Bay, N.S., until attending university, he never really forgot about the Maritimes and the Cabot Trail, which he often said was God's Country.WWII cut short his medical pursuit at McGill. He joined the infantry as a private in 1942, coming home as a Lieutenant in the Canadian Artillery, having earned the Defense of Canada medal, and Overseas Service medal (and a distinct hatred of mutton!). After discharge, Steve spent the next 25 years with increasing responsibilities in the pharmaceutical and packaged goods industries, before turning to his first love: teaching. Seneca College was home for the next thirteen years, followed by a similar tenure at the Toronto School of Business, imparting guidance, insights and wisdom to hundreds of students. Additionally, Steve was a proud decades-long member of the Markham Lions. But above all, he had a genuine interest in people, a positive attitude, a love of life, and a search for new knowledge and experiences that kept him active right to the end of his long life: truly a unique individual! He will be dearly missed. We would like to thank Dr. T, her nurses, and all the staff at Amica Unionville for their support. No flowers, please; donations may be made in his name to the . Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at Highland Funeral Home, Markham Chapel, 10 Cachet Woods Court (northeast corner of 16th Ave & Hwy 404) on Sunday December 8, at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made to www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -