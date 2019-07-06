Resources More Obituaries for Stephen HAGARTY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen Leo Francis HAGARTY

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email STEPHEN LEO FRANCIS HAGARTY, Ph.D. 1927 - 2019 Stephen Hagarty died on July 2, 2019, at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, ON. He is predeceased by his first wife, Linda Hagarty (née Halverson) of Ottawa, and is survived by his second wife, Margaret Inwood-Hagarty. Stephen was born in Norwood, Mass., and moved at the age of nine to Halifax, where he was adopted by an aunt following the death of both parents. He graduated with a B.A in Literature and Philosophy from St. Mary's University, moved to Montreal and worked for several years as an Assistant Production Manager with McKim and Stanfield Advertising agencies. Subsequently he worked as the Advertising Production Manager of Kraft Foods of Canada. While employed in Montreal he became a co- founder of Benedict Labre House, a house of hospitality that served poor families in the Pointe-St.-Charles district of that city. Stephen was a member of the Society of Jesus (Jesuit Order) from 1953 to 1969 during which time he obtained Master Degrees in Philosophy (University of Montreal), Theology (St. Mary's University, Halifax) and Psychiatric Social Work (Boston College). While a Jesuit, he taught in high school and after he left the Jesuits, he lectured at several universities; he also worked as a psychiatric social worker at the Veterans Mental Health Hospital in Brockton, Mass., and at the Massachusetts Mental Health Center in Boston, and as a Family Caseworker with a Family Services Agency in Toronto, Ontario. Following his departure from the Jesuits, he obtained a Ph.D. in Social Work at the University of Toronto and, post graduation, founded, with his first wife, also a doctoral graduate from the University of Toronto, Community Concern Associates Ltd., a private social research company. He was for the next twenty-five years engaged in social, education, employment, corrections and health policy and program evaluation contracts with federal and provincial ministries and municipalities, as well as hospitals, Boards of Education, religious institutions and non- profit organizations and foundations. His volunteer work over those years included Board Member and Vice-President of the Ontario Social Development Council, Board Member and Vice- President of the Ontario College of Certified Social Workers, Board Member and Program Chair of the Metro Toronto District Health Council, Board Member and Program Chair of the Metro Toronto Distress Centre, and founding Board Member of the Metro Toronto Assaulted Women's Helpline. In memory, it would be appreciated if donations could be made to Plan International Canada Inc. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries