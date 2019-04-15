You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
STEPHEN LEVINSON On Saturday, April 13, 2019. Stephen Levinson, beloved husband of Marcy. Loving father of Megan Levinson and partner Jesse Friedland, and Adam Levinson and partner Sam Fairbloom. Beloved son of the late Bernard and Bernice Levinson and loved son-in-law of Harry Finewax. Dear brother and brother- in-law of Robert and Bethann Levinson, Noreen and Marty Goodman, and the late Richard Levinson. Dear nephew of Jack and Susan Levinson. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the Pride Of Israel section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva at 632 Briar Hill Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Stephen Levinson Memorial Fund c/o Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019
