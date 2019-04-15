|
|
STEPHEN LEVINSON On Saturday, April 13, 2019. Stephen Levinson, beloved husband of Marcy. Loving father of Megan Levinson and partner Jesse Friedland, and Adam Levinson and partner Sam Fairbloom. Beloved son of the late Bernard and Bernice Levinson and loved son-in-law of Harry Finewax. Dear brother and brother- in-law of Robert and Bethann Levinson, Noreen and Marty Goodman, and the late Richard Levinson. Dear nephew of Jack and Susan Levinson. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. Interment in the Pride Of Israel section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva at 632 Briar Hill Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Stephen Levinson Memorial Fund c/o Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019