STEPHEN LYON ENDICOTT Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his beloved family, on May 4, 2019 in Toronto, age 91. Born in Shanghai in 1928 of Canadian missionary parents Mary Austin and James Gareth Endicott, Stephen graduated from Vaughan Road Collegiate (1945) and from Victoria College, University of Toronto (1949). A political organizer and labour historian with a lifelong passion for politics, people, poetry and music, he was also an avid camper and white-water canoeist. A leader of the National Federation of Labour Youth (NFLY) in the 1950s, he taught East Asian Studies at York University's Atkinson College, and was a visiting professor at Sichuan University in Chengdu. His books include Red Earth: Revolution in a Sichuan Village and Raising the Workers' Flag: The Workers' Unity League of Canada, 1930-1936. He received the Killam Senior Fellowship to research the biography of his father, James G. Endicott: Rebel Out of China. Predeceased by his wife, Lena Wilson Endicott (July 3, 2012), he is profoundly missed by daughters Marion (Nicholas Keresztesi), Lorraine (Wayne Burnell), Irene (David Blinkhorn), Valerie (Stephen Douglas); his seven grandchildren Gabriel (Mette Krüger), Laura (Andy Cragg) and Orion (Ella Bedard) Endicott Keresztesi; Veronica Endicott-Blinkhorn; and Vivien, Hannah and Gareth Endicott-Douglas, as well as his five great-grandchildren: Istvan, Leif, Beatrice, Seeger and Fife. He is missed, as well, by his large extended family and good friends in Ontario, British Columbia, China, and throughout the world. Our father died as he lived, with a profound and abiding belief that we can and will build a just and peaceful world, where each gives according to their ability, and each receives according to their need. The family wishes to express our gratitude to doctors Caroline Ruderman, Susan Woolhouse, and Paolo Mazzotto and his team. Our thanks, as well, to Dad's caregivers, most especially Susan Magtibay (and her dog, Max). A celebration of Stephen's life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Trinity-St. Paul's United Church, in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Our Times Magazine, Suite 407, 15 Gervais Drive, Toronto, M3C 1Y8. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019