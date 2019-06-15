STEPHEN REYNOLDS WILTSHIRE June 12, 2019, peacefully, at the age of 90, at Blanchelande Park Nursing Home, Guernsey, UK. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anne and grandchild Mathew. He is survived by daughters Debbie (Dave), Sally (Paul), and Catherine (Len), grandchildren Daniel (Abby), Kristin, Kelly and Josh, and great-grandchildren Ira and Lev. Upon graduating from Queens' College, Cambridge in the UK, Steve worked in Borneo for 5 years. In 1957, Steve and Anne made the decision to immigrate to North America. They began life in Canada in Vancouver and from there moved to Regina. Steve worked for the provincial government in financial control and economic development. In 1968, Steve started working with Parsons and Whittemore, Inc. (P&W), of New York and was involved in the development of turn-key projects in the pulp, paper and chemical industries, notably the start-up of pulp mills in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan and Nackawic, New Brunswick. He was the general manager in charge of construction in New Brunswick. In 1972, Steve was made CEO, Canadian Operations and in 1979 was appointed a Director and member of the Executive Committee of the parent company in New York. Steve left P&W to join two partners specialising in the reorganisation, rescue, refinancing and turn-around of companies involved in retailing, shipbuilding sawmilling and machinery manufacturing. He ended his career in the role of Project Director of the $1250 million Japanese/ Canadian joint venture pulp and paper mill in Howe Sound. Steve and Anne retired to Guernsey in 1991. He volunteered extensively and was instrumental in the redevelopment of Les Bourgs Hospice. His latter years were spent caring for Anne after she developed Alzheimer's. Anne died in 2017. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019