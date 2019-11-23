|
|
DR. STEPHEN SIBALIS Our dearest Stephen, husband, father, physician, and friend, passed away suddenly in his 69th year, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Unbearably lost to his wife of 33 years, Anne Ellis, and their three beloved children, Samuel, Annabel, and Eilish. Born in Ottawa on June 9, 1951, Stephen grew up in Montreal where he excitedly attended nearly every day of the magnificent Expo 67. He attended McGill University for undergraduate studies. Making the best of a bad situation when his medical school application got lost in the mail, he won a scholarship to do a master's degree in zoology at the University of Guelph. He then attended McMaster University School of Medicine, class of 1980. His medical residency was completed at Boston University and then at the University of Toronto. Toronto became his proud, permanent home, where he and Anne raised their family and took part in many community volunteer activities. Stephen was an avid lover of jazz, theatre, photography, design, animals, and the Montreal Canadiens. He had a brilliant mind and a love of learning: before he travelled to Italy, he taught himself Italian; for Africa, he learned Swahili; and for Japan, he took Japanese lessons. His passion for travel led him to five continents where he experienced the unique joys of foreign cultures with Anne, the love of his life, by his side. He spoke often with heartfelt emotion of the profundity of watching elephants grazing at sunrise in Zambia. But, he loved just as deeply simply spending time with his family combing for beach glass on Kew Beach or riding bikes near the cottage in Orillia, the city that became his second home. Stephen was a devoted and gifted psychiatrist with a private practice spanning 35 years. He also worked in emergency psychiatry at Michael Garron Hospital, a specialty throughout his career. A thoughtful, soft-spoken man, he was highly respected by his colleagues, many with whom he collaborated and some of whom he mentored. He found his true calling caring deeply for his many patients throughout the years. All whose lives he touched will miss him and he will remain in their hearts. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. In lieu of flowers or donations, please remember Stephen by doing something kind for yourself or for someone else who needs it today. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019