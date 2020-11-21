STEPHEN THOMAS September 7, 1937 - November 19, 2020 Passed peacefully with his family at his side on November 19, 2020 at Mackenzie Health Centre, Richmond Hill. He is survived by his nephews James Alan and David Evan Hunter (Jone), great-nephew Kyle Evan Hunter. Predeceased by his parents Spero and Vana Thomas, his brother Jimmy Thomas and sister Eleanor Hunter. Stephen grew up in a time when men were men. Teaching his nephew to catch a football, he told the lad of 9 years to "get up" and when the bullet hurts that he "has to learn to take it" and "don't drop the ball". Stephen would often say, "Take a shot!" Stephen was a retired businessman whose passions included playing baseball, golf and discussing sports, economics and politics with his friends. Stephen would call it as he saw it! Stephen played softball for over 30 years and only recently called it a season when he was 82 years old. When friends at the gym and baseball teams he played on learned he was in hospital, grown men wept. As an expression of sympathy donations to Sunnybrook Health Sciences, Mackenzie Health Centre or Children's Wish Foundation. He will be forever missed and in our hearts. Online tributes please search Kane-Jerrett Thornhill. 905-889-8889



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store