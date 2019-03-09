You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Massey College
4 Devonshire Place
Toronto, ON
STEPHEN VAN EGMOND IRWIN RAIC, RIBA, OAA, MArch. March 10, 1939 - March 5, 2019 After a long debilitating illness, which he endured with courage and humour, Stephen died peacefully in the presence of his wife, Sara. He will be greatly missed by his children, Vanessa (Paul), Adrian (Melonie), Julian (Terri); and his grandchildren, Charlotte, Sophie, Evelyn, Annabel, Emily, Charlie and James. Stephen grew up in Oakville, the only child of Lois and Roy Irwin. He was educated at Trinity College School, Port Hope, attended the University of Toronto School of Architecture for undergraduate studies and Harvard University for a Masters degree in architecture. In 1963, Stephen was the first Canadian to be awarded the Rome scholarship in architecture. While in Rome he met his wife, Sara. They were married in England in 1965 and settled in Toronto, where Stephen began working for the architectural firm Shore and Moffat. He soon became a partner and later the Senior partner of Shore Tilbe Irwin and Partners until his retirement in 2011. His lifelong passions included architecture, sports, fishing, shooting, travelling, the family farm, and good food and wine. He was an accomplished Track and Field athlete in High school, University and then later competed in masters events. He spent almost every weekend at his farm in the Port Hope area, where his main hobbies were trying to grow asparagus and designing at the dining room table. Various DIY projects were undertaken around the house, some of which became the source of family lore and amusement, which he took in his stride. A good meal with congenial company always gave him great pleasure. He will be remembered for his prodigious talent as the designer of an impressive number of academic, research and commercial buildings. His family and friends will remember his generous heart, sly sense of humour, and his devotion to both his architectural practice and his family. The family would particularly like to thank the staff of the Coombs Place of the Arthur and Isabel Meighen Manor for the excellent care they gave Stephen, during the last 15 months of his life. In lieu of flowers, Stephen's wishes are for donations to Parkinson's research or St. Marks Heritage Foundation Port Hope: www.stmarksheritagefoundation.ca. A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held on Friday, March 15, 4-7 p.m. at Massey College, 4 Devonshire Place, Toronto. There will be a celebration in the Summer at the Farm.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019
