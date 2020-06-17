|
STEPHEN VERNON ARTHUR BLIZZARD October 17, 1928 - June 9, 2020will be lovingly remembered by his wife Merle, his children Roberto, Gloria and Carlos (Fabienne), his grandchildren Desirée, Kevin, Bianca, Zev, Tyra and Danté, his sisters Lynette and Norma and extended family. Dr. Stephen Blizzard was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad. After studies at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, he completed a medical degree at the University of Western Ontario. He developed a unique career that combined his love of medicine and aviation. After obtaining his military wings on the Tutor jet, he studied at the Royal College of Physicians of London to become a specialist in aviation medicine. Between 1968 and 1976 he and Merle, a trained nurse and midwife, ran a medical practice in Port of Spain, Trinidad, where also served as Chairman and Flying Instructor at the Light Aeroplane Club. Dr. Blizzard served in the Canadian military for over 16 years. One of his proudest moments was contributing to an international humanitarian mission, where he was the first doctor on-site on the first airlift of Vietnamese refugees from Kuala Lampur to Canada. He later joined the Department of Civil Aviation Medicine, was a Medical Examiner, and helped develop standards for Civil Aviation Medical Examiners. He served terms as president of the International Civil Aviation Medical Association, the Canadian Society of Aerospace Medicine and was on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Advisory Group on Aerospace Research and Development. He was a member and selector of the International Academy of Aviation and Space Medicine. Dr. Blizzard received a Harry Jerome award in 2008, honouring his work in Health Sciences. He has been recognized in his country of origin with the Trinidad Icon Award. He loved calypso and steel pan, and was an avid collector of jazz and Cuban music. Dr. Blizzard will be deeply missed by his loving family, friends, and community.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 17 to June 21, 2020