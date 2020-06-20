|
|
STEPHEN WILLIAM ROUGHTON, BA, CLU, CH.F.C. Stephen slipped quietly away from life in his home near the St. Lawrence, on June 13, 2020, in his 90th year, surrounded by the love of close family members and his beautiful garden. He began his life in the Kingston General Hospital (KGH) June 3, 1931, and he was a third generation family member to live in Kingston and work for the Mutual Life of Canada, Kingston Branch. He retired after 44 years and was one of three original members of the Mutual Group Hall of Fame. He was a member of the board of the Life Underwriters Association of Canada from 1966-1977, including a two-year commitment as Chairman and CEO. Stephen loved people and never turned down a request from many organizations for help, including the KGH, where he delivered newspapers to private patients in the 1940's, and ultimately served as Chairman of the Board of Directors in 1979-80 as well as President of the KGH Foundation from 1986-1989. He loved this hospital and was very appreciative of the many doctors and staff who cared for him, throughout his long battle with metastatic cancer. His final contribution was to volunteer as a KGH patient for Queens University medical students. At Taylor Statten Camps in Algonquin Park, Stephen spent many years as a camper and it was there he met the love of his life, Rosalie McKinney. They were married in 1954 and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. He dearly loved their 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, and was happiest when spending time with them at his cottage on Buck Lake, teaching them skills he learned as a camper. He was very proud of each and every one. They are his legacy to life and his proudest achievement. Stephen was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Lillian Roughton, and will be dearly missed by his sisters, Helen and Jean Roughton of Kingston. He is survived by those he loved so dearly: his beautiful wife Rosalie and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; Douglas (Mary) of Brockville and their children Micaela, Jonathan (Touwanna-Shell) and Amanda Black (Justin) and their son Devon; Heather Hakim (Harry) of Newmarket and their children Stefen (Michelle) and their son Caiden, and Erik (Alanna) and their sons Troy and Cassius; Andrew (Wendy) of Boston Ma. and their children Benjamin and William; and Stephanie (Johan) of Uppsala Sweden. He will also be fondly remembered by Cynthia Carlisle and Donalda Secor, daughters of very dear friends. Stephen was known as a man of sterling integrity with a heart of gold and he will be profoundly missed by all who were fortunate to have known and loved him. Fare thee well Stephen, may stars shine bright upon thy journey. At Stephen's request there will be no visitation or memorial service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cataraqui Cemetery and Funeral Services, Kingston. Please feel free to share your memories of Stephen online at www.cataraquicemetery.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020