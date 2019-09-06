|
STEVE NAIMARK On Wednesday, September 4,2019 at his home. Beloved husband of Marlene. Loving father and father-in-law of Ryan and Karen, Corey and Merav, and Ainsly. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Corrine and Harry Glanz of Montreal. Devoted grandfather of Emilie, Ashton, Aidan, Samantha, and Charlee. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Shiva 424 Roehampton Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Canada, 1-800-226- 8464.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, 2019