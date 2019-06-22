STEVEN D. SCOTT Steve Scott passed away at the Sunnybrook Hospital on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He had been living defiantly and grandly with prostate cancer but was overcome by the effects of a new diagnosis of leukemia. He will be forever loved by his wife, Joan and their two children Sue (Chris) and Don (Liane) and by his grandchildren Jacqueline and Hunter. Dearly missed by his sisters, nieces and nephews and his extended family. Steve was a world-renowned professor of geology at University of Toronto. He loved geology, the camaraderie of the academic world and the adventure of exploring new worlds such as the deep ocean. His passion and enthusiasm were contagious and spread to all his students and colleagues - the global Scott Diaspora. He was loved and respected around the world and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held September 14, 2019 (3 - 7 p.m.) at the University of Toronto Faculty Club (41 Willcocks St). If so desired, donations made to either the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation or the Graduate Student Scholarship/Bursary Fund in Honour of Emeritus Professor Steven D. Scott and Joan Scott at the University of Toronto, Department of Earth Sciences would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019