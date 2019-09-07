You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
University of Toronto Faculty Club
41 Willcocks St.
View Map
STEVEN D. SCOTT Steve Scott passed away at the Sunnybrook Hospital on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He had been living defiantly and grandly with prostate cancer but was overcome by the effects of a new diagnosis of leukemia. He will be forever loved by his wife, Joan and their two children Sue (Chris) and Don (Liane) and by his grandchildren Jacqueline and Hunter. Dearly missed by his sisters, nieces and nephews and his extended family. Steve was a world-renowned professor of geology at University of Toronto. He loved geology, the camaraderie of the academic world and the adventure of exploring new worlds such as the deep ocean. His passion and enthusiasm were contagious and spread to all his students and colleagues - the global Scott Diaspora. He was loved and respected around the world and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held September 14, 2019 (3 - 7 p.m.) at the University of Toronto Faculty Club (41 Willcocks St.). Tributes at 3:30 p.m. followed by a reception.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019
