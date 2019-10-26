You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
Beth Tzedec Congregation
1700 Bathurst Street (south of Eglinton)
STEVEN STARKMAN It is with great sadness we announce the passing on Thursday, October 24, 2019 of Steven Starkman. Devoted son of Louise and the late Stanley Starkman. Dear brother of Bob Starkman. Uncle of Rachel, and Mark. At Beth Tzedec Congregation, 1700 Bathurst Street (south of Eglinton) for service on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva 85 Lyndhurst Avenue, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Steven Starkman Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
