STEWART FYFE Born in Oxbow, Saskatchewan on June 22, 1928, Stewart died peacefully at Briargate Retirement Residence in Amherstview, Ontario on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Recently predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Jocelyn Fyfe (nee Rutherford). Loving father of Andrew (Nancy) of Huntsville, Douglas (Claire) of Toronto and Peter (Jennifer) of Orillia. Proud 'Poppa' to grandchildren Adam and Emily, Katrina and Ewan, and Ian and Julia. Survived by his brother John (Judy) of Ottawa and predeceased by brothers Alec (Molly) of Greenwich, Hugh (Merle) of Esterhazy, and sister Molly MacIlwraith of Glasgow. Graduated with a BA and MA from Queen's and a Ph.d. from Manchester University. Proud of his Scottish heritage and prairie roots, his life was dedicated to 'making a difference'. As a dedicated member of the Queen's University community for over six decades, he taught generations of students local government, created professional development programs for municipal staff and provided counselling for students. Working as a consultant and an educator, his work took him to Europe and Russia; and across Canada from Newfoundland to Whitehorse. He was heavily involved in local government reform in Ontario, including chairing the Commission which led to the formation of Waterloo Region. In Kingston, he was instrumental in the formation of the Art Collection Society and the City's Planning Department, assisted with neighbourhood improvement projects and the City's early efforts in heritage conservation which became the foundation of the Ontario Heritage Act. For many years he was a member and chaired Kingston's Planning Committee and the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority. A voracious reader, avid Gaels football fan and lover of cottage life with his dear family at Lake Sir John and Eagle Lake. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church (corner of Princess and Clergy Streets) in Kingston, on Saturday, April 27th, at 2:30 p.m., with a reception to follow. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Arts 49, Principal Wallace Fellowship at Queen's University, or the Cataraqui Conservation Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019