STUART GORDON JONES Stuart Gordon Jones died peacefully on March 15, 2020 at the Meighen Manor in Toronto at the age of 87. He was the 4th child of Beatrice Maud (Pike) and William John Jones born on March 23, 1932 in Corner Brook, NL. With Maud's death in 1934, he was raised by his Aunt Lillian and George M. B. Forsey as their son in Port-aux-Basques and Corner Brook. At the age of 15, Stuart moved to Moncton, NB for three years to complete high school. There he lived with the Forsey's oldest son, the Rev George Pike Forsey, his wife Loraine and children, Eleanor, Barbara and Robert. Stuart left for Montreal in 1952 in search of a brighter future. It was a brave and rewarding decision; the first big trip in a lifetime of travel. In Montreal Stuart felt French-Canadians and Newfoundlanders had much in common and quickly made lifelong friends. He worked for Air France for fifteen years during the heyday of luxury air travel. Stuart savoured every inflight embellishment and each exotic destination, especially London, by Concorde. Later, he moved to Toronto and taught tourism at Humber College for three years before joining Trafalgar Tours Canada. He would spend twelve years at Trafalgar, retiring as its President. Stuart travelled to multiple cities a week giving travel talks and hosting dinners. A gifted story teller; his talks were impeccably delivered with great humour. After retirement, he put his speaking skills to good use on behalf of charity, encouraging "open hearts and open wallets." Stuart gave hundreds of talks over twelve annual campaigns for the United Way and the CNIB. Stuart is predeceased by brothers Paul, Evan, and Richard Jones; Lillian and George Forsey's children: George, Arch, and John (Jack) and Lillian Howe. Stuart had a genuine interest in his extended family and connected often. He was proud of his Welsh heritage and his "adopted" family in Abertillery, Wales. He loved good food, entertaining, and being a little outrageous. A generous, outgoing, and encouraging friend to many, he loved meeting new people, and making them laugh. Cremation has taken place. A reception will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the CNIB.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020