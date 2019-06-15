You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Reid Funeral Home, Cataraqui Chapel
1900 John Counter Blvd.
Kingston, ON K7M 7H3
(613) 544-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart HEYDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart HEYDING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stuart HEYDING Obituary
STUART HEYDING It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stuart, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. We will miss his kind heart, his goofy humour, his wit and his selfless care for everyone around him. Thank-you to the staff at Providence Care Hospital in Kingston for their support during his last days. Stuart's wife Colleen, his step-children Shaun and Georgina, brother Bob (Carol), sister Joan (Ian), nephew Drew (Maria) and niece Christie will continue to cheer on Leeds in Stuart's honour. We're going to miss you mate. #weareleeds. Online condolences may be directed to, www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now