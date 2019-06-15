|
STUART HEYDING It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stuart, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. We will miss his kind heart, his goofy humour, his wit and his selfless care for everyone around him. Thank-you to the staff at Providence Care Hospital in Kingston for their support during his last days. Stuart's wife Colleen, his step-children Shaun and Georgina, brother Bob (Carol), sister Joan (Ian), nephew Drew (Maria) and niece Christie will continue to cheer on Leeds in Stuart's honour. We're going to miss you mate. #weareleeds. Online condolences may be directed to, www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019