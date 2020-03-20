|
|
STUART JEFFERY ALLAN August 11, 1928 - March 16, 2020 In the early hours of Monday, our father passed away peacefully in the company of his devoted wife, Irene Allan, at the age of 91. Always competitive, he'd be the first to say he almost made it to 92, outliving both his parents, David Jeffery Allan and Marjorie Hopper Munroe Allan, and his older sister, Barbara Allan. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his children, Susan Gillmeister and David Allan (Mary); his grandchildren, Kate, Fraser, Lucas, Madeleine and David; his three step-daughters, Vicci, Julia and Shelley and their children and grandchildren, who were a significant part of his life for over 42 years. Dad's professional career crossed most of the country. Armed with a journalism degree from Carleton, he began his career in his home town at the Winnipeg Free Press. He then shifted from journalism to copywriting, with his advertising career taking him from Montreal to Vancouver to Toronto, and to eventually found the Creative Advertising program at Centennial College. His passions were many - and often fleeting - to the delight of both of his children. Any interests we had, he embraced. The non-skater became a devoted hockey dad. He was probably one of the few parents that loved Christmas Eve toy assembly, although Major Matt Mason and his space station may have been the ultimate test. He built Barbie furniture and winning soapbox race cars. His winemaking days resulted in horrible wine, but incredible root beer (until the night all the bottles exploded in the basement simultaneously. Think Chicago Massacre, but stickier). His passions next led him to sailing, and meeting Irene, and Irene and Stu became the darlings of the Texas Square Dancing Circuit (and he has the satin bedazzled shirt to prove it). He was the king of the quick comeback, the trivia master and the Commissioner of the Grammar Police. In his later years, in addition to his family, he loved his Blue Jays and loved to be frustrated by his Maple Leafs. He was truly loved and will be truly missed. Special thanks to Ruth Penny and Samantha Leger, and the entire staff of Queen's Estate for his care for the last year, and especially for the last few days. Given the current need for social distancing, a celebration of his life will be planned when possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University Health Network (UHN) Foundation. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2020